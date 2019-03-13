Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:58 a.m.: domestic violence. Dean Anderson Epley, 18, 829 S. Miami Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and prohibitions — persons under 21.

-4:29 a.m.: domestic violence. Alexander J. Ham, 18, 800 E. Hoewisher Road, was arrested for domestic violence and assault.

TUESDAY

-5:50 p.m.: menacing. A juvenile was arrested for menacing.

-2:03 p.m.: theft. The theft of 80 doses of kolonopin was reported at 1001 Fourth Ave.

-12:16 p.m.: contempt. Nathan A. Moeller, 37, 321 Williams St., was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-9:09 p.m.: criminal damaging. A grey 2017 Honda Civic, valued at $15,000, and a grey Nissan Altima, valued at $8,500, were reported damaged at St. John’s Lutheran Church at West Water Street.

Crashes

Erica D. Kinnel, 40, of Dayton, was cited with driving within continuous lines after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:10 a.m.

Kinnel was traveling southbound in the right lane 400 block of Ohio Avenue when she failed to see and struck a southbound vehicle in the left lane on Ohio Avenue as she was attempting to change lanes.

The other vehicle was driven by Jerold L. McMartin, 55, 522 Michigan St.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, March 7, at 9:14 p.m.

Kelly Curlis, 16, of Sidney, was traveling Northbound on Main Avenue and when approaching Jefferson Street another vehicle pulled out in front of her causing her vehicle to swerve to the right, go off of the road and into a creek east of Main Avenue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:47 a.m. to 12:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-3:34 to 5:10 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-2:11 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

MONDAY

-8:15 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-4:45 to 11:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-3:02 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

