Police log
THURSDAY
-3 a.m.: driving under the influence. Tonia Nicole Jones, 39, 2109 Westminster Drive, was arrested for OVI.
WEDNESDAY
-2:03 p.m.: theft. The theft of red and black Deadpool wallet, valued at $20, was reported at 301 S. Miami Ave.
SUNDAY
-2:35 p.m.: domestic violence. A female juvenile was arrested for domestic violence.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-8:44 to 9:22 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
-2:59 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.
WEDNESDAY
-6:17 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to the report of a gas leak.
-4:40 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.
-3:47 to 11:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.