Police log

THURSDAY

-3 a.m.: driving under the influence. Tonia Nicole Jones, 39, 2109 Westminster Drive, was arrested for OVI.

WEDNESDAY

-2:03 p.m.: theft. The theft of red and black Deadpool wallet, valued at $20, was reported at 301 S. Miami Ave.

SUNDAY

-2:35 p.m.: domestic violence. A female juvenile was arrested for domestic violence.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:44 to 9:22 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-2:59 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

WEDNESDAY

-6:17 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to the report of a gas leak.

-4:40 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-3:47 to 11:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

