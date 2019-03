Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:15 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-7:39 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township on the report a semitrailer was stuck in a field.

-6:16 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

THURSDAY

-10:22 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to 2669 Schlater Road on the report of a burglary in progress.

-9:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 715 South Ohio Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-8:48 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an assault.

-8:33 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to River’s Edge Sports Bar on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township on the report of vandalism to a car.

-4:58 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Roettger Road at state Route 274 in Van Buren Township to assist OSP with a traffic stop.

-3:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Kuther Road on the report of a crash.

Crashes

Laci Nichole Overbey, 28, 6226 State Route 29, Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:40 p.m.

Overbey was traveling eastbound on Comanche Drive when her vehicle swerved around a parked car on the edge of the road, struck a plastic mailbox in the middle of the 10000 block of Comanche Drive, and broke her vehicle’s drive’s side mirror, but continued onward. Overbey then turned northbound on Lindsey Road, crossed Schenk Road, ran off the east side of the road for about a mile north of the intersection and left some tracks in the soft shoulder off the road. She then got back fully onto the road and continued north to Millcreek Road. At the intersection, her vehicle turned east, then drifted left of center. According to a witness, the crash report said, Overbey continued over a mile just past the intersection of Wright Road in the center of the road. She then crossed completely over the center line, ran off the road and into a farm field where her vehicle became struck.

The dark blue 2008 Ford Taurus Overbey was driving was towed by Brian’s Towing.

• Skylar Michaels, 30, 10980 Commanche Drive, Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:36 a.m.

Michaels was traveling westbound on Houston Road when his vehicle left the roadway to the right, over corrected and then the vehicle went off the road to the left and into a tree line. His vehicle his several smaller trees before coming to a stop.

Michaels’s black 2000 Ford F350 was towed by Wreckers.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:13 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-11:25 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-6:33 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to 244 Stadium Drive in McLean Township on the report of an activated CO detector.

-5:49 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10400 block of Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township.

THURSDAY

-4:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15500 block of Shroyer Road in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

