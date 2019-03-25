Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-7:12 a.m.: vehicle in a ditch. Deputies were dispatched to 1603 Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township on the report a school bus was stuck.

SUNDAY

-3:34 a.m.: fight. Deputies and Houston Rescue responded to Commanche Drive at Red Feather Road on the report people were fighting outside.

-12:41 a.m.: loud music/party. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of White Horse Trail in Washington Township on the report of loud music or a party.

SATURDAY

-4:33 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 16077 Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report of a trespassing .

-1:38 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-12:39 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report a small child was locked in a vehicle in the 7800 block of Johnston Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-11:31 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to Patterson Halpin Road at state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township to assist OSP with a traffic stop.

-10:25 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 678 Winding Ridge Lane in Franklin Township.

FRIDAY

-10:56 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 440 W. Main St. in Salem Township on the report someone threw rocks through a window.

-3:14 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist at the Shelby County Juvenile Court on East Court Street in Clinton Township.

-3:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Mason Road at Wright Puthoff Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

SUNDAY

-1:14 p.m.: trash dumping. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 613 E. Pike St. in Jackson Township on the report of trash dumping.

SATURDAY

-7:30 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at the Anna Post Office on North Second Street in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-9:34 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to 12544 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a theft.

Fire rescue

SUNDAY

-5:33 p.m.: crash with injuries. CareFlight, Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the report of a crash with injuries at 6755 Wright Putoff Road in Cynthian Township.

SATURDAY

-11:32 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-7:28 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9200 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:44 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 18000 block of Rickway Drive in Salem Township.

-3:23 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9200 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:21 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13700 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-9:19 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9200 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-4:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

FRIDAY

-5:22 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to Miami County to provide mutual aid on field fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

