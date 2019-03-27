Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:49 a.m.: criminal damaging. A windshield, valued at $200, on a vehicle parked at 624 N. Main Ave. was reported damaged during the previous night.

-3:59 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating the theft of an iPhone MAX XS, valued at $1,400, was reported stolen at Fricker’s on Michigan Street.

TUESDAY

-3:30 p.m.: theft. The past theft of gas in the amount of $6.22 was reported stolen at Marathon Gas on Milligan Court.

-1:39 p.m.: warrant. Savanah L. Fout, 34, 606 N. Main Ave., was served a summons.

-7:22 a.m.: theft. A blue 2003 Ford Focus, valued at $5,000, was reported stolen in the 600 block of Mohican Court. The vehicle was later recovered.

-6:49 a.m.: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police are investigating the report of an unauthorized use of a black 2010 Honda in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue.

MONDAY

-12:10 p.m.: purpose to commit theft. Two tool boxes with miscellaneous tools in each, valued at $1,500, were reported stolen.

-9:22 a.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported at 1214 Morris Ave.

March 22

-3:55 p.m.: forgery. Five checks with forged signatures, for a total amount of $1,437.70, were reported to the police.

Crashes

Dean F. Nollinger, 71, 809 Arrowhead Drive, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:36 a.m.

Nollinger was traveling eastbound on East Court Street at the intersection of South Miami Avenue when he struck a northbound vehicle on South Miami Avenue that was making a right turn onto East Court Street and was driven by Anastasia Marie Haywood, 20, 314 Thompson St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:22 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a report of a possible gas leak.

-1:14 to 3:44 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-11:23 p.m.: fire. Crews, including Lockington and Anna Fire Departments, responded to at structure fire at 223 W. Walnut Ave.

-9:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to at structure fire at 105 N. Pomeroy Ave. A box alarm went out.

-7:36 a.m. to 11:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls. Port Jefferson Medics responded to one call for Sidney Medics.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

