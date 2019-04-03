Police log

TUESDAY

-9:38 p.m.: theft. The theft of a pair of Jordan shoes, valued at $180, was reported stolen at 137 Oldham Ave.

-6:14 p.m.: warrant. Brent Paul Oakley, 21, of Lakeview, was arrested on an active warrant.

-2:21 p.m.: warrant. Calvin E. Sutton, 57, 615 Johnston Drive, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Nicole Leah Barratt, 22, 843 Merri Lane, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:51 p.m.

Barratt was traveling westbound on state Route 47 at the intersection of Fourth Avenue when she struck the stopped vehicle at the red light in front of her that was driven by Austin Jade Jeffrey Wita, 19, 221 South Miami Ave. Wita told police the collision caused his foot to come off of the brake and hit the gas pedal, causing his vehicle to strike the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him at the light that was driven by Hannah Brooke Siler, 19, 1233 Rutledge St.

• Dustin E. Byer, 32, 328 Grant Street, was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:22 a.m.

Byer was traveling southbound on Highland Avenue when he struck the rear, left corner of a parked vehicle on Highland Avenue that was facing the south.

The other vehicle is owned by Hannah Mote, 410 Karen Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:46 to 6:42 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-9:06 a.m. to 8:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls; one call was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

