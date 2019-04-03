Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report a car crashed into a pole.

TUESDAY

-5:20 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to Fessler Buxton Road at Kaser Road in Washington Township on the report a suspicious Chevy Tahoe was sitting near a maintenance building.

-3:40 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to assist OSP with a stop at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:18 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-9:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to mile marker 98 on Interstate 75 north in Franklin Township.

-4:38 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Sidney Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 7700 block of Hughes Road in Washington Township.

-3:59 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

