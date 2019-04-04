Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:26 a.m.: theft. Deputies investigated a possible theft complaint at 2500 N. Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

-2:02 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

WEDNESDAY

-9:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Russia Versailles Road to investigate a complaint.

-4:46 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 7878 State Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report of harassment.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:31 a.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of two suspicious people at Fitness Park on West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-2:48 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police investigated a report of a suspicious car at Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

-4 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 8000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:28 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna and Botkins Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of a semitrailer was in the ditch.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.