Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:10 p.m.: assault. Police arrested a juvenile for assault and intimidation at 100 E. Clay St.

Crashes

No one was charged following a two-vehicle crash at the corner of North Vandemark Road and state Route 47, Wednesday, April 10, at 8:47 p.m.

A vehicle, driven by Annette Smith, 2325 Collins Drive, was traveling west on state Route 47 and was turning right onto North Vandemark Road when she collided with another vehicle, driven by Steven Kaser, which had been traveling north on South Vandemark Road and crossed through the intersection of state Route 47, to continue onto North Vandemark Road.

Both parties stated they had the green light at the intersection of state Route 47 and Vandemark Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:41 to 9:21 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three medical calls.

-6:42 a.m. to 7:26 a.m.: false alarm. Crews responded to two false fire alarms.

THURSDAY

-12:26 to 11:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 medical calls.

-6:40 p.m.: open burn complaint. Crews responded to a complaint regarding an open burn; fire was not permitted.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

