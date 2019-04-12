Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:28 a.m.: property damage accident. Deputies responded to the 300-block of North Third Street, in Dinsmore Township.

-12:57 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to 9534 Fessler-Buxton Road, in Washington Township, to investigate a report of a possible scam.

Village log

THURSDAY

-4 p.m.: fight. Botkins Police Chief and Jackson Center Police Chief responded to the 100-block of Redbud Circle, in Jackson Township, in response to a reported fight.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:30 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to the intersection of county roads 23 and 52 in response to a fire alarm.

-8:48 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 6000-block of Wright-Puthoff Road, in Cynthian Township.

-7:28 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 9000-block of Sidney-Freyburg Road, in Salem Township.

-4:12 p.m.: crash with injuries. Van Buren Township Fire Department and Chief Jim Cain, along with New Bremen Rescue, and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 5000-block of state Route 274, in Van Buren Township.

-3:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500-block of East Main Street.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

