Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:13 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to Russell Road at North Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report of a suspicious white van was parked in the area.

-12:03 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 16333 Staley Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a past burglary.

TUESDAY

-5:57 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 11659 Schenk Road in Washington Township on the report of a stolen air compressor.

-5:31 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 2000 Stillwater Road in Loramie Township on the report a vehicle hit a rock in the roadway.

-3:37 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 2200 Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-10:50 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 5880 State Route 29, Unit 38, in Perry Township on the report a female went into an unoccupied trailer.

-9:43 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Fairlawn High School on Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-4:56 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Southland Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-1:57 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Police on a traffic stop at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75 south in Clinton Township.

-12:44 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Rainbow Grill on South Ohio Avenue.

-midnight: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Police on a traffic stop at Kossuth Street at Wapakoneta Avenue in Clinton Township.

MONDAY

-7:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 21200 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-7:41 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a complaint at 18133 State Route 119 in Jackson Township.

-6:57 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to a crash at McCartyville Road at Wells Road in Van Buren Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police investigated a threat or harassment complaint at 12028 State Route 362, Unit 28, in McLean Township.

-1:12 p.m.: lines down. Anna Police was dispatched to the Family Dollar on East Main Street on the report of lines down.

-10:43 a.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at Jackson Center School on South Linden Street in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-10:38 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:55 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6200 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-4:17 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to Auglaize County on the report of a structure fire.

TUESDAY

-5:11 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7100 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

-10:49 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire Department responded to mile marker 95 on I-75 north in Franklin Township.

-1:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

MONDAY

-5:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.