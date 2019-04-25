Police log

THURSDAY

-11:58 a.m.: criminal damaging. Officers responded to 1108 Wapakoneta Ave. to investigate a report of criminal damaging.

-12:28 a.m.: criminal damaging. Officers investigated the report of coin machine tampering at 721 N. Vandemark Road.

WEDNESDAY

-8:45 a.m.: probation violation. Officers arrested Paula Lewis, 38, 907 Evergreen Drive, on an outstanding warrant through Sidney Municipal Court.

TUESDAY

-9:16 p.m.: criminal damaging. Officers investigated the report of criminal damaging at 1825 Robert Drive.

SATURDAY

-3:23 p.m.: theft. Officers investigated the report of a theft at 2700 Michigan St.

FRIDAY

-2:21 p.m.: assault. Officers investigated the report of an assault at 807 Arrowhead Drive.

Crashes

Cheyanne Bolden, 16, of Sidney, was cited with an operating vehicle without reasonable control violation following a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, April 24, at 5:50 p.m.

Bolden was travelling northbound on Karen Avenue, near Lynn Street, when she stated she was distracted by someone outside, causing her to swerve off to the right side of the roadway, striking a fire hydrant.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:39 to 11:27 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three medical calls.

-8:53 to 10:52 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

WEDNESDAY

-8:48 a.m. to 7:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

