Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:05 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 17936 Linker Road in Jackson Township on the report of fraudulent charges.

-9:03 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 7087 Amsterdam Road in Van Buren Township.

MONDAY

-9:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 4040 Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-6:08 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township on the report of threats or harassment.

SUNDAY

-11:30 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 13277 Lochard Road in Franklin Township on the report three people were trespassing on the property.

-1:44 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to Scott Road at state Route 29 in Franklin Township to provide a witness.

SATURDAY

-3:02 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

FRIDAY

-7:26 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 21835 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of fraudulent charges on a credit card.

Crash

Farris J. Ward, 54, of Arnold, Missouri, was cited with a stop light or stop sign violation after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:27 p.m.

Ward attempted to drive his semitrailer under a low railroad overpass and the vehicle became stuck, causing damage to the truck and trailer.

The Red 2012 Volvo semitrailer was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

Village log

TUESDAY

-7:59 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies and Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Inn Between in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-11:50 p.m.: loud music. Jackson Center Police responded to 120 Redbud Circle, Unit 7, in Jackson Township on the report of a loud party.

-5:21 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 2091 State Route 705 in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

-1:36 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 11535 Eilerman Road in McLean Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-12:36 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 405 S. Second St. on the report of harassment.

Fire rescue

TUESDAY

-2:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-8:48 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 300 block of Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township.

-3:37 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-5:01 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 19700 block of Pence Road in Perry Township.

-3:59 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to state Route 47 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:53 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-3:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-3:01 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3700 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

SUNDAY

-1:20 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire Department responded to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township on the report of a vehicle fire.

-1:02 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9300 block of Hoying Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SATURDAY

-4:49 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of West Main Street in Franklin Township.

-4:27 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5200 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-10:05 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 3300 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

-6:57 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

-12:36 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of E. Main St. in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-6:28 p.m.: lines down. Fort Loramie Fire responded to Out West Drive-Thru on Michigan Street on the report a power line was down in the driveway.

-4:39 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 9000 block of Pleiman Road in Van Buren Township.

A semitrailer is stuck under the railroad tracks after hitting the Mason Road bridge in Franklin Township on Sunday at 3:27 p.m. The truck driver, Farris J. Ward, 54, of Arnold, Missouri, was cited with a stop light or stop sign violation. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_truck-bridge.jpg A semitrailer is stuck under the railroad tracks after hitting the Mason Road bridge in Franklin Township on Sunday at 3:27 p.m. The truck driver, Farris J. Ward, 54, of Arnold, Missouri, was cited with a stop light or stop sign violation. Courtesy photo

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

