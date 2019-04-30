Police log

TUESDAY

-3:52 a.m.: criminal damaging. Four windows on a silver 2003 Ford Taurus were reported damaged while parked in the area of Country Side Street at Buckeye Avenue. The damage is set at $600.

MONDAY

-8:33 p.m.: theft. Police took a report that a victim was scammed out of $1,500 at 1126 Morris Ave.

-5:10 p.m.: theft without consent. Miscellaneous clothing items, valued at $150, and a black and grey basketball jersey, valued at $60, were reported stolen from The Wash House laundry mat on East Court Street.

-11:48 a.m.: theft. Police took a report that a victim was scammed out of $530 at 516 N. Ohio Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:39 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to provide assistance for an individual.

MONDAY

-9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to two calls to provide assistance for an individual.

-10:05 a.m. to 6:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

