Police log
TUESDAY
-3:52 a.m.: criminal damaging. Four windows on a silver 2003 Ford Taurus were reported damaged while parked in the area of Country Side Street at Buckeye Avenue. The damage is set at $600.
MONDAY
-8:33 p.m.: theft. Police took a report that a victim was scammed out of $1,500 at 1126 Morris Ave.
-5:10 p.m.: theft without consent. Miscellaneous clothing items, valued at $150, and a black and grey basketball jersey, valued at $60, were reported stolen from The Wash House laundry mat on East Court Street.
-11:48 a.m.: theft. Police took a report that a victim was scammed out of $530 at 516 N. Ohio Ave.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-6:39 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to provide assistance for an individual.
MONDAY
-9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to two calls to provide assistance for an individual.
-10:05 a.m. to 6:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.
