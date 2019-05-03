Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:54 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist adult protective services in the 8600 block of Greenville Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-12:48 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-11:53 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to County Road 25A at Meranda Road on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-8:21 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to South Avenue at Woodhaven Drive on the report a dark colored Charger flipped and then drove off leaving glass on the road.

-1:54 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Main Street in McLean Township on the report a neighbor was behaving erratic.

THURSDAY

-9:37 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-4:56 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 9494 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report two people were trespassing in a neighbors woods.

Crashes

No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash into a ditch on Friday at 9:46 a.m.

Cristian Joel Rodriguez, 24, of Galloway, was traveling westbound in the 7000 block of state Route 705 when he fell asleep at the wheel and his vehicle went into the ditch to the right of the roadway. According to Deputy Nike Bender, one of the side saddle diesel fuel tanks ruptured perhaps when Rodriguez tried to pull his white box truck out of the ditch. The truck, which was hauling furniture, then became struck and needed to be pulled out. Bender said there was a minimal amount of fuel in the tank and it leaked out.

Fort Loramie Fire Department also responded to the scene and Wreckers Towing and Transport pulled the truck out of the ditch.

Bender said Rodriguez was at fault for failing to maintain control of the vehicle, but because no one was hurt in the one-vehicle crash, no citation would be issued.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:36 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire Department responded to West Mason Road at County Road 25A on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-9:23 a.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire Department responded the 21000 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

THURSDAY

-4:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 600 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Firefighters from the Sidney Fire Department apply absorbent to the road as they clean up a two-vehicle crash Friday morning, May 3, near the intersection of Mason Road and County Road 25A outside of Sidney. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV was traveling eastbound on Mason Road when the driver failed to stop for a car that was traveling northbound on County Road 25A, causing a collision. One passenger from the Chevrolet Cavalier was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_PRINT-IMGP0385.jpg Firefighters from the Sidney Fire Department apply absorbent to the road as they clean up a two-vehicle crash Friday morning, May 3, near the intersection of Mason Road and County Road 25A outside of Sidney. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV was traveling eastbound on Mason Road when the driver failed to stop for a car that was traveling northbound on County Road 25A, causing a collision. One passenger from the Chevrolet Cavalier was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News Wreckers Towing and Transport pulls a truck hauling furniture out of a ditch in the 7000 block of state Route 705 Friday, May 3, at 9:46 a.m. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to the crash of which the driver, Cristian Joel Rodriguez, 24, of Galloway, fell asleep at the wheel. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_ditch.jpg Wreckers Towing and Transport pulls a truck hauling furniture out of a ditch in the 7000 block of state Route 705 Friday, May 3, at 9:46 a.m. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to the crash of which the driver, Cristian Joel Rodriguez, 24, of Galloway, fell asleep at the wheel. Sheryl Roadcap | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

