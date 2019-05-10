Police log

THURSDAY

-11:40 p.m.: drug abuse. Autumn Marie Liles, 19, of Port Jefferson, was arrested for drug abuse, possessing drugs and criminal tools and tampering with evidence.

-7:50 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. James E. Baldwin, 45, 310 N. Miami Ave., was arrested for driving under OVI suspension.

-2:57 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-12:46 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report that someone known stole $20 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Michigan Street.

-8:03 a.m.: assault. Ryan Durr, 25, at large, was arrested for assault.

WEDNESDAY

-11:20 a.m.: theft. The theft of $75 was reported stolen from 408 S. Main Ave.

TUESDAY

-9:02 p.m.: inducing panic. An inducing panic report is being investigated by police. According ot the police report, dispatchers recieved a call from someone who said people were being held hostage in the 1600 block of Holly Place.

Crashes

Judy Ann Mikel, 53, 188 Voyager Court, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:27 p.m.

Mikel was traveling southbound on County Road 25A when she struck the rear of the vehicle in traffic in front of her at the intersection of West Russell Road that was driven by Shane Lee Huffman, 34, of Port Jefferson.

• Sean M. Fournier, 35, of Covington, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:02 p.m.

Fournier was traveling northbound on Main Avneue when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle at the stop sign in front of him at the intersection of Parkwood Street.

The other vehicle was driven by Stephen C. Glasgo, 67, of Londonville.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:51 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to the report a power pole was on fire.

-9:38 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-12:36 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-3:01 to 5:40 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-2:36 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to iVEX Protective Packaging on Campbell Road on the report a machine fire.

-10:12 a.m. to 10:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

