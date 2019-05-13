Man faces multiple charges after 3 hit-and-run crashes

SIDNEY — A Sidney man is incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail and is facing multiple charges after three hit-and-run crashes early Friday morning.

Jacob Stone, 29, 830 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested and charged with OVI, OVI refusal breath with prior DUI, driving under suspension, vehicle trespass, failure to control and for leaving the scene after the crashes involving multiple vehicles on Friday, May 11, around 2 a.m.

Sidney Police were initially dispatched on Friday at 1:59 a.m. to Speedway on St. Marys Avenue on the report of a hit-skip crash involving a white Honda at Sidney Auto-Vue Drive-In on Fourth Avenue. According to the police report, during this first crash Stone was traveling eastbound on Russell Road at 1:58 a.m when he left the roadway, drove across private property and struck an eastbound vehicle, driven by Devan P. O’Connell, 18, 2962 W. Mason Road, exiting the drive-in’s property on Fourth Avenue.

O’Connell and his passenger, Claire Elise Aiken, 15, of Sidney, told police they were approached by the male driver of the white Honda who allegedly told Claire to get into his car. Being fearful, the report said, O’Connell and his passenger got back into the black 2006 Honda CR-V, O’Connell was driving, left the scene and went to Speedway. After police gathered the needed information, the two were released, and O’Connell’s mother and owner of the CR-V, Valerie L. O’Connell was on the scene.

After the crash at Sidney Auto View, Stone had left the scene headed toward St. Marys Avenue and then drove to the area of Country Side and Buckeye Avenue, the report said.

Police received a report of a second hit-skip crash at 2:03 a.m. involving a white Honda. According to a second crash report, Stone was traveling eastbound on Country Side Drive, turned southbound on Buckeye Avenue and then turned eastbound into the parking lot of the apartment complex at 934 Buckeye Ave. There he rear-ended a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Amadou T. Ba, 934 Buckeye Ave., Apt. 111. Stone then backed up, went forward again and struck another parked an unoccupied vehicle in the lot that is owned by Ruth A. Stone, 1915 Shawnee Drive. Jacob Stone then headed westbound in the lot, turned southbound onto Buckeye Avenue and fled the scene, but was witnessed striking both vehicles in the parking lot.

Jacob then traveled to East South Street where he hit a fourth vehicle.

According to the crash report, police responded to a third crash involving involving a white Honda Accord in the area of East South Street and South Main Avenue at 2:08 a.m. Jacob was traveling eastbound on East South Street when he struck the right rear of a parked, unoccupied vehicle, owned by Amy Holcomb, 301 1/2 S. Main Ave., on East South Street. He then left the area headed eastbound.

During the police’s response to the third hit and run crash involving a white Honda, they were advised a vehicle matching that vehicle’s description was parked near Cromes Funeral Home with its hood up and was smoking. The vehicle was not found at that location, but dispatchers further advised that a male at 825 S. Ohio Ave. was attempting to get into the residence. While responding to the house on South Ohio Avenue, police were advised the male may have driven into an open garage across the street, the report said. Police located the open garage across the street with a white Honda Accord inside with heavy front end damage. The garage was also damaged, the report said.

While police were attempting to make contact at 830 S. Ohio Ave., which is the address the vehicle is registered to, a broken window was found in the rear of the residence. According to the report, when police were speaking with Jacob, they observed a small laceration on his right foot near the heel, believed to be from the broken glass. Jacob refused to provide a breath sample and then was arrested and transported to the Shelby County Jail.

The white 2004 Honda Jacob was driving is owned by Melissa Weber, 830 S. Ohio Ave.

No one was seriously hurt in the crashes. According to the police report, O’Connell sustained minor injuries and his glasses were broken during the crash.

Stone https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_Jacob-Stone.jpg Stone

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.