Police log

THURSDAY

-1:49 a.m.: domestic violence. Ashley N Stambaugh, 27, and Moiryah McKenzie Stambaugh, 22, both of 760 Countryside Lane, Apt. 11, were both issued a summons to appear in court for domestic violence.

WEDNESDAY

-10:52 p.m.: criminal damaging. Leslie Grace Kimbler, 33, 634 1/2 Grove St., was arrested for criminal damaging after the front door at 741 Broadway Ave., was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $400.

-9:57 p.m.: assault. Christopher Fry, 29, 619 St. Marys Ave., was arrested for assault.

TUESDAY

-7:09 p.m.: warrant. Ashley Lewis, 27, 613 Third Ave., was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

MONDAY

-5:50 p.m.: possession of drugs. A juvenile was arrested for possessing drugs and for being delinquent.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:14 p.m.

Walker J. Mustain, 21, 119 1/2 Shelby St., was traveling eastbound on a private roadway in Tawawa Park, when he told police he blacked-out while driving, then went out off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

• Frederick DeWayne McCluskey, 50, 130 Pike St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:37 p.m.

McCluskey was traveling northbound on St. Marys Avenue when he rear-ended a slowing northbound vehicle in front of him that was driven by Deborah A. Freytag, 66, 14288 Runor Drive

• Kelly McCarty, 34, 822 S. Ohio Ave., was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:33 p.m.

McCarty was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when she ran the red light at the Interstate 75 exit ramp and struck a northbound vehicle exiting the ramp on its driver’s side door.

The other vehicle was driven by Jean-Marc PeCourt, 49, of Columbus.

• Keith Decker, 63, 840 Doorley Road, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Friday, May 18, at 8:41 a.m.

Decker was traveling southbound on Brooklyn Avenue and when he attempted to turn left onto East Court Street and struck a northbound vehicle on Brooklyn Avenue that was driven by John Sharits, 52, of Piqua.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 17, at 11:10 p.m.

Taylor L. Gross, 24, 219 Maple St., was traveling northbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when approaching the intersection to Parkwood Street she and the eastbound vehicle on Parkwood Drive collided in the intersection of Wapakoneta Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Marissa K. Baker, 25, 1308 Hancock St.

Gross left the scene of the crash and Baker notified police. Baker told police Gross pulled out in front her. Police informed Baker there was no stop sign for northbound traffic at the location.

Baker told police Gross got out of the vehicle, advised she did not have insurance and fled the scene.

Police later located Gross, who then told police Baker blew through the stop sign, and so she was unable to avoid the collision. Gross also told police Baker told her to go ahead an leave the scene and not to worry about it.

The police report said both vehicles’ damages matches both stories given. Both drivers left the scene, and no charges or citation was issued at this time.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:58 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-10:08 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

THURSDAY

-3:31 to 9:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

