Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:59 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in Salem Township on the report of a school bus passing.

WEDNESDAY

-11:30 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to the Clark Station on West Court Street in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police.

-11:23 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 67 S. Main St. in McLean Township on the report of threats.

-5:39 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 16651 Morris Rose Road in Jackson Township on the report of the theft of a generator the previous night.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:33 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to Casey’e General Store on South Main Street in McLean Township on the report of a threat.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:55 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Sidney Rescue Squads responded to the 3500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-10:29 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police and Minster Life Squad responded to the 12100 block of state Route 363 in McLean Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Rescue responded to the 9800 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

