Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:31 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 3993 County Road 25A in Orange Township on the report of a suspicious maroon Dodge Ram.

-12:29 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 12450 State Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a suspicious person was trying to sell generators.

-12:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Marathon Station & Quick Check on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a theft.

-11:48 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 10955 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report a juvenile rode a dirt bike through the yard.

-8:39 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 19000 block of Herring Road in Salem Township on the report a tree was down across the road.

-8:32 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Hardin Wapakoneta Road at Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township.

TUESDAY

-3:52 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 9543 Riverview Plane in Salem Township on the report of vandalism.

Village log

TUESDAY

-3:46 p.m.: lines down. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the 100 block of West College Street in Jackson Township on the report a CenturyLink line was down across the road.

-3:40 p.m.: drugs. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Robb St. in Jackson Township.

Crashes

Vincent Cardenas, 54, of Dayton, was cited with failure to control after a his semitrailer crashed and rolled over onto its side Tuesday at 7:18 a.m.

Cardenas was traveling southwest bound on the Interstate 75 south exit ramp when he was going too fast and lost control of the vehicle in the curve, causing it to roll onto its side. As a result of the crash, paint, that was being hauled, and fuel was spilled onto the off-ramp.

Cardenas was entrapped and had to be rescued by Sidney Fire Department (SFD). He and his passenger, Cassie Einhaus, 41, of Springfield, were both transported by SFD to Wilson Health.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was called to the scene. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Sidney Police and Mantor Towing also responded to the scene.

The exit remained closed until about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to OSP Trooper Mark Murray, while officials worked to clean-up the area. Murray said clean-up work will likely continue throughout Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:39 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Versailles Life Squad and Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-4:08 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Salem Township.

TUESDAY

-5:14 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Fletcher Fire responded to the 18300 block of Middleton Hume Road in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

