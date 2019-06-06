Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-4:27 p.m.: be on the lookout. Deputies responded to the report a resident of the STAR (Sheriff’s Treatment and Recovery) House, located on the grounds of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road, took off from the recovery house.

-4:17 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-3:21 assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Children’s Services in the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:22 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Lake Loramie Camp Ground on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report campers had refused to leave a campsite.

Fire rescue

THURSDAY

-12:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 800 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-2:26 p.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire responded to 21767 Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report a tractor was on fire.

-7:32 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-6:39 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 18400 block of Linker Road in Jackson Township.

-1:14 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and Deputies responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:29 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Port Jefferson Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 7828 Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

-5:46 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 14100 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-5:44 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.