Search warrant nets arrest, drugs, cash, drug paraphernalia

SIDNEY — A narcotics search warrant executed by the Sidney Police Department (SPD) resulted in the arrest of a Sidney man and the confiscation of meth, money, and drug paraphernalia Tuesday morning.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry A. Tangeman’s press release, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at approximately 8 a.m., the SPD executed a narcotics search warrant at 425 ½ N. Miami Ave. in Sidney. The initial entry and securing of the location had to be accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team (TRT), the release said. The TRT was used because the residence was deemed a high risk to officers’ safety.

Recovered during the search were meth, money, and drug paraphernalia. As a result of the search warrant, Gary L Withrow, age 50, 425 N. Miami Ave., was arrested and incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail. Withrow was charged with one count of felony drug possession, a fifth-degree felony.

Additional charges are being reviewed and likely will be filed at a later date.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the SPD to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to contact SPD at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).