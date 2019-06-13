Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:20 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a report someone was in the driveway at 2834 Broadway Ave. in Franklin Township.

-1:15 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a shoplifting report at Buschur’s Market on East Main Street in Loramie Township.

-12:01 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to Hickory Hills Office on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on a report a semitrailer was sitting in the parking lot for six hours.

-11:14 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report a bag of jewelry was stolen from a truck parked in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township.

-10:58 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 19070 Botkins Road in Jackson Township on the report of a scam call.

-9:56 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report a sign was stolen from a yard on Fort Loramie Swanders Road at Scott Road in Franklin Township.

-8:33 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 208 E. State St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a scam call.

-6:20 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 4245 Frazier Guy Road in Green Township on the report of a threats or harassment.

-6:03 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist in serving papers in the 12200 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-3:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-3:07 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist adult protective services in the 9200 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Fire rescue

THURSDAY

-9:34 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 200 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-5:37 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the unit block of Eastview Drive in McLean Township.

-5:16 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

WEDNESDAY

-11:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and New Bremen Rescue responded to the 17800 block of Staley Road in Dinsmore Township.

-10:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of Winding Ridge Lane in Franklin Township.

-6:28 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 20700 block of Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

