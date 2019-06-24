Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:33 a.m.: medical. Deputies, along with Houston Rescue, responded to the 3000-block of Red Feather Road, in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-7:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11000-block of Lock Two Road, in Dinsmore Township.

-5:34 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2000-block of Miami Conservancy Road, in Washington Township.

-5:21 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire, Lockington Fire, and Perry Port Salem Fire departments provided mutual aid to the Sidney Fire Department.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

