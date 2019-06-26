Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-10:08 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office.
TUESDAY
-11:44 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint within the 12000-block of Luthman Road.
-4:27 p.m.: suspicious car. Houston Rescue, Botkins Police, and Deputies responded to Hardin-Wapakoneta Road at Houston Road, in Washington Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.
-3:20 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to Dawson Road at Houston Road, in Loramie Township, to investigate a report of vandalism.
Crashes
WEDNESDAY
-8:12 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a past-occurred property damage crash at 12521 Sharp Road, in Franklin Township.
TUESDAY
-5:49 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police Chief responded to a property damage crash on Interstate 75 at state Route 219, in Dinsmore Township.
-4:33 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries at 2230 Michigan St., in Clinton Township.
Village log
TUESDAY
-8:50 p.m.: burglary. Port Jefferson Police Chief and Deputies responded to the report of a burglary at 214 E. Main St., in Salem Township.
-7:31 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at 102 Jackson St., in Jackson Township.
-7:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at 402 N. Linden St., in Jackson Township.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-3:23 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to the 100-block of Dinsmore Street, in Dinsmore Township.
Compiled by Aimee Hancock.