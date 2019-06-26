Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:08 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office.

TUESDAY

-11:44 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint within the 12000-block of Luthman Road.

-4:27 p.m.: suspicious car. Houston Rescue, Botkins Police, and Deputies responded to Hardin-Wapakoneta Road at Houston Road, in Washington Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-3:20 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to Dawson Road at Houston Road, in Loramie Township, to investigate a report of vandalism.

Crashes

WEDNESDAY

-8:12 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a past-occurred property damage crash at 12521 Sharp Road, in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-5:49 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police Chief responded to a property damage crash on Interstate 75 at state Route 219, in Dinsmore Township.

-4:33 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries at 2230 Michigan St., in Clinton Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:50 p.m.: burglary. Port Jefferson Police Chief and Deputies responded to the report of a burglary at 214 E. Main St., in Salem Township.

-7:31 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at 102 Jackson St., in Jackson Township.

-7:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at 402 N. Linden St., in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:23 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to the 100-block of Dinsmore Street, in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

