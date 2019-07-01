Police log

MONDAY

-5:56 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police received a report an air conditioner was knocked out of a window at 111 Elm St.

SUNDAY

-7:11 p.m.: theft. A counterfeit $100 bill was reported received at the Dollar General on West Court Street.

-2:38 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Benjamen J. Brandewie, 45, 501 N. Main Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-2:27 a.m.: driving under the influence. Judd M. Williamson, 32, 420 Sixth Ave., was charged with OVI.

SATURDAY

-6:49 p.m.: counterfeiting. Counterfiet money was reported to police at 701 Johnson Drive.

-3:37 p.m.: warrant. Roger Gross, 54, 219 1/2 E. Court St., was arrested on a warrant.

-2:25 a.m.: OVI. Ali M. Al-Obaidi, 36, 2360 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 311, was charged with OVI.

-12:31 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Dawnisha Nicole Williams, 37, of Bellefontaine, was charged for driving under OVI suspension.

FRIDAY

-6:30 p.m.: drug abuse. Michael T. Stotler, 29, of DeGraff, was arrested for drug abuse city code.

-5:18 p.m.: warrant. Barbara Jean Hopson, 38, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:22 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Thomas Siler, 29, 1510 Port Jefferson Road, was charged for driving under OVI suspension.

Crashes

No one was cited after a crash on Saturday at 2:36 p.m.

Lorraine Kelley, 12, of Sidney, was riding a bicycle northbound in an alley and approaching East Water Street when according to the police report, she exited the alley without stopping and struck an eastbound vehicle in the 200 block of East Water Street that was driven by Michael P. Richards, 26, 525 Chestnut Ave.

• Tara Nicole Foster, 36, 1537 Spruce Ave., was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:01 a.m.

Foster was traveling southbound in 2000 block the right lane on Broadway Avenue when she told police she had a medical issue and crossed the center line, then went off the road to the left and struck a mailbox at 2020 Broadway Ave., causing damage.

• Brandon N. Graham, 18, 5928 State Route 29 East, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:14 p.m.

Graham was traveling westbound on state Route 47 at the intersection of Fourth Avenue when he did not stop and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Martha J. Sanders, 51, of DeGraff.

• Jenna M. Allen, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:20 p.m.

Allen was traveling northbound on Broadway Avenue when she struck a legally parked vehicle in front of 2144 Broadway Ave.

The parked vehicle is owned by Jerold Bowden, 2134 Broadway Ave.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:50 p.m.

Amanda Hammer, 37, 527 S. Main Ave., was stopped at the traffic light in the left lane headed west on Michigan Street at the entrance of Buckeye Ford when her vehicle was struck by the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street behind her that was driven by Tori R. Faulder, 36, of Maplewood.

• Michael Fogt, 40, 426 S. Main Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:58 a.m.

Fogt was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Campbell Road when he sideswiped an unoccupied, parked vehicle in front of 723 Campbell Road.

The parked vehicle is owned by Justin Neville, 723 Campbell Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:41 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-8:16 to 8:50 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-12:03 a.m.: car fire. Firefighters responded to a report of a car fire.

SUNDAY

-7:14 p.m.: service call. Medics responded to provide lift assistance to an individual.

-6:51 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:28 p.m.: mulch fire. Firefighters responded to a report of a mulch fire.

-12:36 a.m. to 10:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-12:20 a.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

SATURDAY

-11:30 a.m.: public education event. Firefighters conducted a public education event.

-3:31 a.m. to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 16 calls; one was cancelled en route.

FRIDAY

-1:41 to 8:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

