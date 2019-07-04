Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of the sound of shooting in the area.

-11:24 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies investigated a loud noise complaint in the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-9:11 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 14383 Runor Drive in Orange Township on the report someone broke into a truck the previous night.

-8:41 a.m. to 2:41 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated two complaints at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-12:39 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police with a traffic stop at Fourth Avenue at Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:35 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 470 Rush Creek Drive in Orange Township on the report of a scam.

-4:39 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Cardo Road at Darke Shelby Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.

-2:35 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 10081 Oakbrook Drive in Salem Township on the report of scam call.

-11:25 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 4005 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of bank fraud.

-10:30 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 19000 block of Roettger Road in Van Buren Township on the report a tree was down.

-10:29 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 8111 State Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report of identity theft.

-8:08 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 1776 N. Kuther Road in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-7:57 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 6867 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of child support fraud.

TUESDAY

-10:45 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township on the report someone known took a vehicle.

Fire rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:45 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to Auglaize County on the report of a silo fire.

-4:32 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Police and Fire responded to Kirk Brothers Transportation on Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a fire.

-4:29 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12700 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-3:37 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 14000 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

-12:16 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Anna Rescues and Sidney Medics responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive.

-11:44 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11700 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

-8:24 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

TUESDAY

-9:48 p.m.: fire alarm. Anna and Van Buren Fire Departments responded to a fire alarm at Dorothy Love Apartments on North Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

-5:04 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Loramie Township.

-4:31 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 3300 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

