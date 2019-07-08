Police log

SUNDAY

-11:12 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Tatum L. Compton, 36, 18222 Golden Rod Court, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-3:07 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of a pair of sunglasses, valued at $20, at Marathon Gas on Milligan Court.

-2:43 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a report someone went into hotel room 120 at Motel 6 on Michigan Street and hurt the hotel guest’s dog.

-10:39 a.m.: warrant. Christie A. Wilkins, 44, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-10:50 p.m.: burglary. A 55-inch TV, valued at $300, was reported stolen at 826 Oak Ave.

-4:49 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Craig A. Devans, 38, 539 Grenelefe Court, was arrested for driving under OVI suspension.

-12:34 a.m.: curfew for minors. A 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old female were charged with a curfew for minors violation.

FRIDAY

-8:54 p.m.: warrant. Jessica L. Jones, 36, 61 Michigan St., was arrested on an active Auglaize County warrant.

-8:31 p.m.: warrant. John Fugate, 55, 701 Johnston Drive, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-6:52 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Sheilah R. Santos, 41, 715 Park St., was arrested for disorderly conduct — fighting or threatening after police investigated a disturbance.

-6:07 p.m.: criminal trespass. Richard Hensley, 41, at large, was arrested for criminal trespass.

-3:26 p.m.: theft — without consent. A Direct Express card and $500 were reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street. The Direct Express card was later recovered.

-12:40 p.m.: warrant. Robbie E. Copland, 49, of Pemberton, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:32 p.m.: lost property. A dry box, valued at $50, an Ohio driver’s license, a CCW ID card and a Samsung Galaxy S8 cellphone, valued at $400, were reported lost while canoeing on the river.

-10:43 a.m.: counterfeiting. A counterfeit $1 bill was reported received at Subway on Wapakoneta Avenue.

THURSDAY

-1:40 p.m.: theft — motor vehicle. A grey, 2004 Ford Taurus was reported stolen at 230 Jefferson St., Apt. 30.

Crashes

Macy S. Duhaime, 16, of Sidney, was cited with a rules for driving in marked lanes violation after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:52 p.m.

Duhaime was traveling westbound on Michigan Street in the left lane when she attempted to change lanes into the right lane and struck the vehicle in right lane on Michigan Street that was driven by Rachel N. Fisher, 35, 405 N. Ohio Ave.

• No one was cited after a crash on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Hannah E. Shirk, 26, 1527 Cedarbrook Place, had been stopped at the red light at the Interstate 75 southbound exit ramp at state Route 47 and when the light turned green, according to the police report, Shirk proceed forward and Lilah Williamson, 6, of Sidney, rode her bicycle onto the crosswalk across the intersection and struck the front, right fender of Shirk’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:06 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-3:43 to 9:53 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-6:04 p.m.: service call. Medics responded to provide assistance to an individual.

-10:54 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-9:49 a.m.: animal rescue Firefighters responded to rescue an animal.

-12:36 a.m. to 10:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-7:01 a.m. to 9:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-12:05 a.m. to 11:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls. One call was cancelled en route.

THURSDAY

-9:43 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call caused by an electrical problem.

-9:18 p.m.: water rescue. Crews responded to Veterans Memorial Trail to free a boat stuck in the water.

-9:01 p.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to standby during the lighting of Sidney’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

-7:13 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:11 to 12:47 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted two open burn investigations.

-2 a.m. to 11:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls. One call was cancelled en route and another was for the mutual aid of Port Jefferson Rescue.

WEDNESDAY

-4:34 to 9:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-2:56 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.