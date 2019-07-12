Police log

THURSDAY

-5 p.m.: warrant. Sherri E. Boyd, 41, 805 Michigan St., was served a summons to appear in court.

-4:55 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. William McBrien, 29, of DeGraff, was served a summons for driving under OVI suspension.

-3:29 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the past theft of a black and red JBL Bluetooth speaker, valued at $100, at 532 S. Main Ave.

-3:02 p.m.: criminal trespass. Ellis Houston, 58, 609 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Crashes

Bradley A. Sterling, 33, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:11 p.m.

Sterling was traveling westbound on East Street when he struck rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Marcus C. Browner, 16, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:06 a.m. to 1:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls; two calls were to provide mutual aid.

-12:06 a.m.: service call. Medics conducted a good intent call.

MONDAY

-9:46 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call that was accidentally set off.

-7:08 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a report of an automobile crash; the call was cancelled en route.

-10:57 a.m. to 9:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

