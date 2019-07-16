Police log

MONDAY

-7:31 p.m.: domestic violence. Crawford Ray Foster, 56, 517 S. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-5:13 p.m.: theft. A Drive Medical Blue Streak wheel chair, valued at $115, was reported stolen at 119 1/2 W. Dallas St.

-3:06 p.m.: theft — deception. Fraud, resulting in the theft of $215, was reported at 1209 Constitution Ave.

-9:45 a.m.: theft. The theft of $100 in change from a vending machine was reported at City Carryout on North Ohio Avenue.

SUNDAY

-8:14 p.m.: domestic violence. William J. Suttle, 53, 808 N. Main Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

SATURDAY

-6:24 p.m.: warrant. A 17-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation.

-1:46 a.m.: burglary. Known individuals were reported to have entered 611 N. Wagner Ave. without permission and took a 48-inch Element TV, valued at $50, a gold and silver James Avery ring, valued at $250, a ROKU, valued at $40, a Husqvarna chainsaw, valued at $400, an HP computer, clothes, coins, beauty supplies, personal items, office supplies, computer tablets, a drill, an air conditioner, household items and other various items. A police investigation is on-going.

April 1

-8 a.m.: passing bad checks. Aaron Vincent Devenport, 27, of Piqua, was arrested for passing bad checks after police investigated a report of bad checks being passed in the amount of $472.55 at Community Veterinary Clinic on West Russell Road.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Ashley Nicole Hall, 28, 208 Washington St., was traveling eastbound in the 200 block of Washington Street when she turned southbound into the alley and struck a dumpster, which broke out her back passenger window.

• David L. Neves III, 48, of New Knoxville, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:13 p.m.

Neves was traveling eastbound in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Drive when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the right side of the road and crashed into the yard and driveway at 1235 Hawthorne Drive.

• Michael C. Heckler, 70, 335 Lunar Drive, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:24 p.m.

Heckler was stopped at Lunar Drive at North Main Avenue and when he attempted to make a left turn onto North Main Avenue he did see the southbound vehicle on North Main Avenue was attempting to make a left turn onto Lunar Drive and the two vehicle collided, causing damage.

The other vehicle was driven by Ronald W. Challen, 69, 2340 Armstrong Drive.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:39 to 8:22 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls; two were for mutual aid.

MONDAY

-6:30 p.m.: crash. Crew responded to an automobile crash.

-4:18 to 9:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-4:18 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

