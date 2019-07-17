Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-11:55 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.
TUESDAY
-9:14 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 14575 State Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report someone cut wires on the caller’s work truck.
-8:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 110 Barr Drive in Clinton Township.
-8:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at 3407 Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.
-6:01 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down across the roadway at 3488 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.
-5:26 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 17201 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of the theft of a package.
-5:18 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 14747 Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report the caller was being followed.
-3:27 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 20920 Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report of identity theft.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-10:38 a.m.: threats or harassment. Anna Police responded to the 309 Onyx Drive on the report of threats.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-2:18 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squads, Maplewood Fire and Deputies responded to the 10800 block of Maplewood Tawawa Road in Salem Township.
-8:38 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 1400 block of Aiken Road in Washington Township.
-8:47 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2700 block of River Road in Orange Township.
-7:08 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to County Road 25A at Meranda Road in Franklin Township.
-6:34 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.
-1:06 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.
TUESDAY
–7:35 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.
-6:16 p.m.: lines down. Jackson Center Fire responded to the report wires were down on cars in the 200 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.