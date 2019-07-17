Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:55 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

TUESDAY

-9:14 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 14575 State Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report someone cut wires on the caller’s work truck.

-8:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 110 Barr Drive in Clinton Township.

-8:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at 3407 Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:01 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down across the roadway at 3488 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-5:26 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 17201 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of the theft of a package.

-5:18 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 14747 Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report the caller was being followed.

-3:27 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 20920 Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report of identity theft.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:38 a.m.: threats or harassment. Anna Police responded to the 309 Onyx Drive on the report of threats.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:18 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squads, Maplewood Fire and Deputies responded to the 10800 block of Maplewood Tawawa Road in Salem Township.

-8:38 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 1400 block of Aiken Road in Washington Township.

-8:47 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2700 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-7:08 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to County Road 25A at Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-6:34 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-1:06 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

–7:35 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

-6:16 p.m.: lines down. Jackson Center Fire responded to the report wires were down on cars in the 200 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.