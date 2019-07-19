Police log

THURSDAY

-5:34 p.m.: identity theft. Police investigated an identity theft at 610 N. Main Ave.

-3:22 p.m.: identity theft. Police took an identity theft report at the police department.

-6:55 a.m.: theft — without consent. Mary Elizabeth Murray, 35, at large, was arrested for theft — without consent after an iPhone 6 cellphone, valued at $300, was reported stolen at The Wash House laundromat on East Court Street.

May 2

-7:05 p.m.: possession of drugs. Matthew Bryon Reed, 22, 306 1/2 N. Main Ave., was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools, and Felicia A. Skeens, 26, 1201 Hilltop Ave., Apt. F, was arrested for drug abuse.

Jan. 7

-2 p.m.: identity theft. The victim reported two separate accounts had been opened in her name.

Crashes

No one was cited with after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:55 p.m.

Anthony Cooper-King, 30, of Dayton, was traveling westbound on Russell Road toward County Road 25A, which was closed for construction and where he had been dumping gravel on the road. The bed of his dump truck caught an overhead wire and pulled two electric poles over. The poles were damaged, but the truck did not sustain any damages.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:29 to 9:24 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls; one call was cancelled en route.

THURSDAY

-8:46 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the report of a gas leak from a vehicle.

-6:09 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a false fire alarm at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-4:54 p.m.: power lines down. Crews responded to a report power lines were down.

-19:10 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-9:41 a.m. to 9:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.