Police log

SUNDAY

-6 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report weather stripping was damaged when someone attempted to break into the manager’s office at Towne Center Apartments on North Highland Avenue.

-5:10 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a black 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was damaged, an Apple iPhone 8+, valued at $800, was destroyed and an Apple iPhone 5S, valued at $150, was stolen at 224 W. South St. The damage to the vehicle is set at $500.

-1:30p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report the entire left side of a 2008 Honda was keyed at 715 Foraker Ave. The damage is set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

-4:14 p.m.: theft. A pair of female skinny jeans, valued at valued at $150, was reported stolen at Peebles on Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-3:44 p.m.: criminal trespass. Two male juveniles were charged with criminal trespassing at Master Vision Polishing Fair Road.

-12:07 p.m.: theft. A Remington 1811 R1 .45 auto pistol, two .45 magazines, and box of .45 Remington ammunition, a total value amount of $560, were reported stolen at at 714 N. Main Ave.

-9:46 a.m.: warrant. Brian M. Kinkle, 29, 218 Jefferson St., was served a summons to appear in court.

-9:23 a.m.: warrant. Sara Ann Chamberlin, 23, 844 S. Walnut Ave., Apt. A, was served a summons to appear in court.

-8:58 a.m.: warrant. Angel M. Hatfield, 45, 650 S. Highland Ave., was served a summons to appear in court.

July 16

-6:15 p.m.: theft. The theft of $4,200, was reported stolen at 419 E. Ruth St. A police investigation is ongoing.

July 12

-2:22 p.m.: drug trafficking. Police investigated possible drug activity in the 1000 block of Fairington Drive.

July 3

-9:09 p.m.: domestic violence. Russel Del Williamson, 25, 627 N. West Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Crashes

Leonard E. Funk, 77, 810 Fourth Ave., was cited with a driving within lines violation after a two-vehicle crash on July 12 at 11:09 a.m.

Funk was traveling westbound on Michigan Street at Stolle Avenue when he failed to see and struck a westbound vehicle on Michigan Street as he attempted to change lanes.

The other vehicle was driven by Austin T. Gambrel, 22, 201 King Court.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:24 a.m.: fair. Firefighters responded to standby at the Shelby County Fair.

-12:53 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SUNDAY

-3:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to report a stove top fire was put out. The fire was out upon arrival.

-6:48 a.m. to 7:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-12:16 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the report of a gas leak.

SATURDAY

-4:16 to 4:29 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-11:49 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-2:37 a.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to standby during a confined space incident.

-2:36 a.m. to 11:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-8:46 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-2:19 p.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to standby during a confined space incident.

-12:32 to 3:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.