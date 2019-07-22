Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:41 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to the report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle at 8915 State Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:56 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of harassment at 999 County Road 25A in Orange Township.

SUNDAY

-7:03 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of harassment at 6818 Luella St. in Cynthian Township.

-4:47 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to Sidney Police’s request for a K9 unit at Hoying’s Drive-Thru on Wapakoneta Avenue in Clinton Township.

-11:31 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the report a truck window was busted out at 17450 State Route 706 in Perry Township.

-8:49 a.m: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to Hickory Hills Office on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report a male was passed out by the office entrance.

SATURDAY

-8:46 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township on the report multiple neighbors were setting off fireworks.

-5:47 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies responded to try and catch a motorcycle on Pasco Montra Road at state Route 706 in Perry Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:54 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to the report of a theft at US Bank at South Mill Street.

-11:50 a.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to the report broken windows 300 Clay Street.

Village log

MONDAY

-6:46 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to the report of an unknown type of fire at 11742 Fair Road in Washington Township.

-5:34 a.m.: fire. Anna and Botkins Fire Departments and Deputies responded to Stop 99 Truck Stop on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report a semitrailer was on fire.

SUNDAY

–11:12 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police and Deputies responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

-9:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 12000 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

–7:50 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Vera Street in Cynthian Township.

–5:32 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 7600 block of Hoying Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-2:47 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 8500 block of Greenville Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:59 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of East Walnut Street.

-2:44 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-2:29 a.m.: crash with injuries. Van Buren Township Fire, New Bremen Rescue and Deputies responded to assist OSP with a vehicle in the ditch on Schmitmeyer Baker Road at state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

SATURDAY

–8:19 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 2400 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-7:17 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 3300 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

