Police log

FRIDAY

-5:07 a.m.: warrant. Joshua Duane Hayes, 28, of Piqua, was arrested for failure to comply with order of signal of police officer, obstructing official business and on two outstanding Miami County warrants.

-12:36 a.m.: warrant. Kent A. Ryan, 18, 219 1/2 S. Miami Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

THURSDAY

-3:17 p.m.: contempt. Jennifer L. Pendleton, 45, of Kenton, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-3:14 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two side panels on a 2011 Hyundai were reported damaged at 230 N. West Ave. The damage is set at $1,400.

-8:54 a.m.: theft — without consent. Two led Solar Path light bulbs were reported stolen at 322 S. Walnut Ave.

Crashes

Donna Ellcey, 74, 1269 E. Parkwood St., was cited with after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:01 p.m.

Ellcey was traveling westbound on Parkwood Street at Broadway Avenue, stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded through the intersection and struck the southbound vehicle on Broadway Avenue that had stopped first at the stop sign at Parkwood Avenue and was traveling through the intersection.

The other vehicle was driven by Austin M. Strosnider, 25, of Junction City.

• Janelle Zumberger, 28, 2360 Wapakoneta Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:24 p.m.

Zumberger was traveling eastbound in front of Landings of Sidney on West Russell Road when he was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was waiting to turn into Landings of Sidney.

The other vehicle was driven by Judith Boeke, 61, 2865 W. Mason Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:56 to 2:01 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-9:39 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-6:35 to 7:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-4:59 to 9:35 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two crashes.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

