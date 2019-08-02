Police log

THURSDAY

-10:30 p.m.: domestic violence. Luis Macias Jr., 51, 1205 Hilltop Ave., Apt. D, was arrested for domestic violence.

-10:02 p.m.: domestic violence. William Early, 29, 500 N. Vandemark Road, Apt. 51, was arrested for domestic violence.

-7:36 p.m.: warrant. Matt Reed, 23, and Felicia Skeens, 27, both of 1201 Hilltop Ave., Apt. F, were both arrested on two active warrants.

-3:56 p.m.: warrant. Kent A. Ryan, 18, 219 1/2 S. Miami Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-10:21 a.m.: warrant. Jason E. Nelson, 40, 721 Johnston Road, was served a summons.

-7:45 p.m.: criminal damaging. The rear, passenger’s side window on a white 2015 Dodge Ram truck was reported broken out at 232 Doering St. The damage is set at $100.

WEDNESDAY

-11:45 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-10:12 a.m.: theft — without consent. A blood pressure cuff, valued at $60, and an oxygen machine, valued at $30, were reported stolen at 920 Wapakoneta Ave. A police investigation is ongoing.

July 27

-12:54 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report of the theft of 10 cases of alcohol, valued at $150, at Kroger on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Nelson T. Hoelscher, 77, of Houston, was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:01 p.m.

Hoelscher was turning left onto Michigan Street from McDonald’s parking lot when he struck a westbound semitrailer on Michigan Street as he attempted to merge into the westbound lanes.

The semi was driven by Micheal R. Purtee, 44, of DeGraff.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:14 to 9:03 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

THURSDAY

-5:20 p.m.: mulch fire. Firefighters responded to a report of a mulch fire.

-3:59 p.m.: good intent call. Medics responded to a call in which services were not needed.

-11:29 a.m. to 10:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.