Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-2:16 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at the Star House on the ground of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
-10:34 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a drunk male at the 16556 Montra Road in Dinsmore Township.
MONDAY
-10:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of a threats at 312 S. Pike St. in Franklin Township.
-8:15 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
-7:57 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report about a drunk male in the road in front of Pasco Grocery store on state Route 29 in Perry Township.
-4 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 1201 Stephens Road in Clinton Township on the report of the theft of 9mm handgun.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-12:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.