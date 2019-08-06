Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:16 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at the Star House on the ground of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-10:34 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a drunk male at the 16556 Montra Road in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-10:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of a threats at 312 S. Pike St. in Franklin Township.

-8:15 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-7:57 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report about a drunk male in the road in front of Pasco Grocery store on state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-4 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 1201 Stephens Road in Clinton Township on the report of the theft of 9mm handgun.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

