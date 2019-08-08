Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-5:03 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a vehicle hit a mailbox at 6075 Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:48 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to Clear Creek Farms on Kuther Road in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.

-8:44 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 12434 Shroyer Road in Salem Township on the report of a threat.

-4:55 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-3:52 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Redmond Road in Loramie Township on the report suspected drugs was found in a newly bought vehicle.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-3:13 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to the 17000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a fire near the railroad tracks.

WEDNESDAY

-6:22 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9500 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:59 p.m.: fire. Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments responded to a fire alarm at the Lockington Fire Department on Museum Trail in Washington Township.

Composed by Sheryl Roadcap.

