Police log

SUNDAY

-8:59 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 234 New St.

-8:16 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-6:46 p.m.: theft. A Bob Marley wallet, containing an ID, Social Security card and birth certificate, was reported stolen at 809 Foraker Ave.

-1:32 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to 209 E. North Street to remove an individual from the basement.

-9:29 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report that two tires on each of a person’s three vehicles were damaged at 550 Rauth St. The total cost of the damage to all six tires is set at $600.

SATURDAY

-6:38 p.m.: driving under the influence. David L. Boyd, 65, of Cincinnati, was arrested for OVI.

-6:15 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Crystal L. Herd, 54, 581 W. Hoewisher Road, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:03 p.m.: criminal damaging. Possible damage to an ATM machine at 2855 Michigan Street was reported.

-noon: theft. Skyler Warren Williamson, 26, 807 Brooklyn Ave., was arrested for theft.

-10:36 a.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of a Next bicycle, valued at $300, at 883 Crescent Drive.

-5:30 a.m.: theft. The theft of merchandise was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-1:49 a.m.: underage drinking. A 17-year-old female was charged with underage drinking.

FRIDAY

-8:54 p.m.: theft— without consent. Police received a report a miter saw, valued at $100, a Black and Decker sander, valued at $50, and a Hitachi skill saw, valued at $100, were stolen at 512 Ferree Place.

-6:42 p.m.: theft. A Smith and Wesson, .22-caliber firearm, valued at $300, was reported stolen at 214 N. Walnut Ave., Apt. C.

-5:44 p.m.: theft— without consent. A Mongoose bicycle, valued at $300, was reported stolen at 124 N. Pomeroy Ave.

-5:44 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jacquelen Fergus, 33, 741 Crescent Drive, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:55 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 14-year-old female, of Piqua, was arrested for being unruly and refusing to go home.

-1:41 p.m.: warrant. Darlene Hudgins, 48, 111 S. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested on an outstanding Champaign County warrant.

-9:09 a.m.: contempt. Tyler B. Karnehm, 20, of Minster, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-4:58 p.m.: theft. A package of Apple air pods, valued at $170, was reported stolen from 2016 Michigan St.

WEDNESDAY

-1:36 p.m.: theft. The theft of $539.05 worth of water services at 737 Crescent Drive was reported to the police.

Crashes

Andrew S. Holthaus, 42, 414 New St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:28 p.m.

Holthaus was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Hessie L. Wagner, 54, 750 N. Main Ave.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:57 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-8:19 to 11:07 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-12:29 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-9:19 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation. The fire was not permitted.

-7:37 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-3:23 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-7:04 a.m.: standby. Crews responded for an aircraft standby.

-3:59 a.m. to 2:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-8:58 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-3 a.m. to 12:02 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two crashes.

-12:15 a.m. to 11:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-3:41 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-11:24 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.