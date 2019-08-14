Police log

MONDAY

-9:45 p.m.: theft. Nicolas C. Overbey, 28, 6226 State Route 29, East, was arrested for theft.

-5:50 p.m.: vandalism. Two basement entryway door windows, valued at $200, a water heater, valued at $1,000, and a furnace, valued at $4,000, were reported damaged at 412 Kossuth St.

Crashes

James G. Brown, 81, 14377 Sharp Road, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 12:46 a.m.

Brown was backing out of the north-south alley in the 600 block of Fair Road when he told police he did not see and struck the westbound vehicle on Fair Road that was driven by Glenda C. Fairchild, 57, 406 E. Court St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:01 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm at Walgreens on Michigan Street.

-1:27 a.m. to 12:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-10:19 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters responded to an open burn call. The call was cancelled en route.

-2:45 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-8:38 a.m. to 10:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

MONDAY

-2:33 to 9:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Two people were transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health after this two-vehicle crash at 2343 Michigan St. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 10:02 a.m. Sidney Police also responded to the crash in which both cars received moderate front end damage.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

