Police log

THURSDAY

-12:03 a.m.: warrant. Michael Kies, 35, 705 N. Main Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-11:07 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Misty D. Smith, 26, 1579 E. Court St., Apt. D, was arrested for aggravated menacing.

-5:57 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at 610 W. Hoewisher Road.

-2:26 p.m.: warrant. Calvin L. Hensley, 29, 1452 Garfield Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-10:28 a.m.: contempt. Devin Ladell Wilson, 28, 744 Brooklyn Ave., Lot 24, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:09 a.m.: identity theft. Police received an identity theft report.

TUESDAY

-9:13 p.m.: warrant. Scott L. Brooks, 49, 809 Foraker Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-12:37 p.m.: theft — deception. The theft of $30 was reported stolen from one victim and $50 was reported stolen from a second victim at 1443 N. Main Ave.

Crashes

Jennifer Renee Rhoden, 49, of Greenville, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:03 a.m.

Rhoden was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when he failed to stop for the red light and struck a vehicle attempting to turn eastbound on Michigan Street from the Walmart parking lot.

The other vehicle was driven by Naaman Branscum, 88, 301 Sophia Ave.

Both vehicles were transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:10 a.m. to 12:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-11:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm at Minster Bank on West Russell Road.

-3:06 to 9:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.