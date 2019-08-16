Police log

THURSDAY

-9:43 p.m.: warrant. Perry Peterman, 50, of Piqua, was arrested on an active Madison County warrant.

-4:48 p.m.: theft. A mini refrigerator, valued at $90, was reported stolen at 113 N. Ohio Ave.

-3:51 p.m.: theft— without consent. Police are investigating the report of the theft of a Huffy Night Hawk bicycle, valued at $130, at 230 E. North St.

-10:35 a.m.: criminal damaging. The back window of a red 2017 Chevrolet was reported damaged while parked at 519 S. Ohio Ave. The damage is set at $400.

WEDNESDAY

-10:10 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a laptop computer, a PlayStation4 controller, valued at $50, and a pair of pink Crocks shoes, valued at $50.

Crashes

Christa Meyer, 49, of Anna, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:54 p.m.

Meyer was traveling southbound near 1523 Broadway Ave. when she lost control of the vehicle, struck a curb and a speed sign, causing damage to the sign and vehicle.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:01 to 9:26 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-4:11 to 10:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-2:46 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

