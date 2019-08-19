Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:17 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to County Road 25 at the overpass in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

SUNDAY

-10:39 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 16890 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report someone tried to break-in.

-11:08 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 12499 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on a vandalism report.

-6:32 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to Broadway Avenue at East Russell Road in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police with a traffic stop.

-12:25 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to state Route 29 at Amsterdam Road in Van Buren Township to assist OSP with a traffic stop.

-12:06 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint that shooting was heard in the area of 17065 Heiland Kies Road.

SATURDAY

-10:55 p.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Green Township on the report of a party with loud music and possible underage drinking.

-10:42 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies, Houston Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 2600 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report a woman out front of a car was screaming for help.

-9:52 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 399 Redmond Road in Loramie Township on the report of damaged mailbox.

-8:31 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to 1290 Stephens Road in Clinton Township on the report someone ran out behind the residence and into the field and then collapsed.

-3:38 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Sav A Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-2:37 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 5977 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of the theft of a power washer.

-1:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 18240 Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report of a telephone scam.

-11:23 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to 1357 S. Main Ave. in Clinton Township on the report a flat bed trailer had been stolen.

FRIDAY

-10:45 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3100 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township on the report marijuana was found in the home.

-9:16 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to the 3100 block of West Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report someone was shooting off fireworks in the area.

Village log

SUNDAY

-7:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police responded to 413 James St. in Jackson Township on the report a bullet and a hole in the wall was found in the caller’s kitchen.

-4:49 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to Lotus Cove Campground on state Route 363 in McLean Township on the report someone threw a rock through a camper window.

FRIDAY

-10:30 p.m.: trespassing. Port Jefferson Police responded to Clear Street at West Wall Street on the report of a trespassing.

-7:20 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 211 Robb St. in Jackson Township on the report of a neighbor dispute.

Crashes

Charlie D. Clark, 44, of New Lebanon, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Clark was operating a blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane when traffic slowed and he struck the rear of the grey 2002 Dodge Ram in front of him that was driven by Steven Daniel Bowers, 23, 1057 Cinnamon Ridge Lane, Sidney. The collision caused Bowers truck to hit the rear of the trailer hauled by a red 2017 Chevrolet 3500 truck in front of him that was driven by Kurtis A. Bergman, 40, of Rossburg.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:38 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-12:15 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to the 3300 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-4:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 1800 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-10:54 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 1600 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

-8:33 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to 2500 Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-10:38 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies were dispatched to 9221 Lochard Road on the report of a crash with injuries.

-6:36 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire responded to an activated smoke detector at 18782 Linker Road in Jackson Township.

-6:02 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Eastview Drive in McLean Township.

-10:44 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-10:40 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to a fire alarm at Clear Creek Farms on Kuther Road in Washington Township.

-10:06 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Loramie Township.

-5:42 a.m.: gas leak. Jackson Center Fire responded to the report of a gas leak at Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-6:52 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire responded to Auglaize County on the report of a structure fire.

-6:16 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 9800 block of Lock Two Road in Van Buren Township.

-4 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.