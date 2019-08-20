Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:34 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assualt.

-1:53 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 88 on Interstate 75 north on the report of drugs.

-12:44 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 13880 Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report of a possible identity theft.

-10:35 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 13050 Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township on the report a rock was thrown through a storm window.

-8:36 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 310 W. Canal St. in Salem Township on the report of the theft of gas.

Village log

TUESDAY

-2:23 a.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police responded to assist OSP at mile-marker 105 on I-75 south in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

Ryan J. Billing, 41, of Hilliard, was cited for driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:38 p.m.

Billing was traveling on the private property of 9221 Lochard Road and told deputies when he attempted to turn right, he struck a tree.

According to the crash report, the vehicle had been moved from the final point of stopping in the crash to the residence’s driveway before deputies arrived, so the exact location of the crash could not be determined.

Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire also responded to the scene.

Billing was treated at the scene but refused transport to the hospital.

Passengers Sara Elizabeth Geise, 38, 9610 Lochard Road, was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health, and Deborah C. Billing, 38, of Hilliard, was transported by a private vehicle to Wilson.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:03 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Police and Botkins Fire responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 102 on I-75 north.

-3:02 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township.

MONDAY

-5:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Davis Street in Jackson Township.

-3:24 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 8300 block of Taylor Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

