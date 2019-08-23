Police log

THURSDAY

-8:31 a.m.: contempt. Christopher French, 22 of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-8:4 p.m.: theft. A necklace, valued at $200, was reported stolen to police.

-8:07 p.m.: warrant. Roger Young, 24, 319 1/2 S. Wilkinson St., was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-11:10 a.m.: warrant. Zachary R. Ritter, 33, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-8:54 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of credit card numbers at 430 S. Ohio Ave.

WEDNESDAY

-2:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side window of a silver 2000 Buick was reported damaged while parked at 502 Wilson Ave. The damage is set at $100.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:05 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-6:48 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby during a Sidney High School football game.

-1:49 to 7:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

