Police log
THURSDAY
-8:31 a.m.: contempt. Christopher French, 22 of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant.
FRIDAY
-8:4 p.m.: theft. A necklace, valued at $200, was reported stolen to police.
-8:07 p.m.: warrant. Roger Young, 24, 319 1/2 S. Wilkinson St., was arrested on a Miami County warrant.
-11:10 a.m.: warrant. Zachary R. Ritter, 33, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.
-8:54 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of credit card numbers at 430 S. Ohio Ave.
WEDNESDAY
-2:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side window of a silver 2000 Buick was reported damaged while parked at 502 Wilson Ave. The damage is set at $100.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-5:05 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.
THURSDAY
-6:48 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby during a Sidney High School football game.
-1:49 to 7:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.