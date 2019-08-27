Police log

TUESDAY

-8:32 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Richard R. Osborne, 508 Franklin Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:48 a.m: criminal damaging. An orange 2004 Chrysler was reported to have been keyed on the driver’s side while parked at 605 Third Ave. The damage is set at $200.

MONDAY

-7:35 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Richard J. Daisey, 60, 706 N. Ohio Ave., was served a summons for driving under OVI suspension.

-7:17 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a reporta red Tecumseh mini bike, valued at $150, was stolen by an unknown male from the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-5:33 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police investigated a report a counterfeit bill was passed at the Clark gas station on West Court Street.

-2:02 p.m.: contempt. Sharhonda L. Drew, 32, 826 Fulton St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-10:46 a.m.: probation violation. Jeffery Allen Shepherd, 48, at large, was arrested for theft and on a probation violation after merchandise in the amount of $148.67 was reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-9:50 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report $875 was stolen at 100 S. Main Ave, Apt. 300.

SATURDAY

-4:12 p.m.: theft — without consent. A white Xbox, valued at $800, was reported stolen at 809 Foraker Ave.

-8:50 a.m.: theft. The theft of an oil bottle was reported stolen at 213 Charles Ave.

-1:34 a.m.: criminal damaging. A windshield on a black 2007 Ford was reported damaged at 303 Enterprise Ave. The damage is set at $400.

-12:59 a.m.: criminal damaging. A windshield on a grey 2001 Chevrolet was reported damaged in the 200 block of Franklin Ave. The damage is set at $200.

-12:34 a.m.: OVI. Darian Denise Sue Adams, 23, 317 Buckeye Ave., was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-11:09 p.m.: criminal damaging. A quarter-panel on a yellow 1991 Ford was reported damaged while parked at Walmart on Michigan Street. The damage is set at $100.

-10:03 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating a drug incident in which meth and syringes were found during a traffic stop.

-7:23 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of a radio, valued at $20, at 209 E. North St.

-5:17 p.m.: warrant. Haley Elliot, 22, 303 N. West Ave., was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-4:44 p.m.: forgery. Police are investigating a report a check was forged.

Aug. 20

-9:51 p.m.: theft. Police investigated a shoplifting incident at Family Dollar on Wapakoneta Avenue.

Crashes

Josiah L. Nickels, 16, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:16 p.m.

Nickels was traveling eastbound on West Court Street at Walnut Avenue when he was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him at the red light that was driven by Douglas P. Hartle, 58,1390 Bulle Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:45 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

MONDAY

-8:59 to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-3:58 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

