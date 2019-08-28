Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:41 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 6841 Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of items from the residence.

-9:54 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Main Street in Salem Township to assist with adult parole.

-2:51 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to Miami Shelby Road at state Route 66 in Washington Township to assist Miami County Sheriff’s Office on the report several shots were heard in the area.

TUESDAY

-5:11 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 13330 Wenger Road in Franklin Township on the report someone had been in the house the previous night.

-7:08 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to Pasco Montra Road at state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of threats or harassment.

Village log

TUESDAY

-7:53 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies were dispatched to 13301 Luthman Road in McLean Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-7:37 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 202 W. College St. in Jackson Township on the report of threats.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:45 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads, Houston and Russia Fire Departments and Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash on Fessler Buxton Road at state Route 66.

-7:02 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6700 block of Palestine Street in Perry Township.

TUESDAY

-7:55 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-6:29 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire and Minster Life Squad responded to the 8000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.