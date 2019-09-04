Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:38 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 9673 County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of the report of an identity theft.

-2:03 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to mile marker 93 on Interstate 75 north to assist Sidney Police and OSP.

-1:18 a.m.: drunk. Deputies and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 47 Bar and Grill on West Main Street in Salem Township on the report of an intoxicated male at the bar.

TUESDAY

-9:01 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 9312 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.

-4:32 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 7025 Stoker Road in Cynthian Township on the report of threats.

-4:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on state Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report of the report of theft.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:59 a.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at 208 Robb St. in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-4:25 p.m.: mutual aid. Anna Police was dispatched to mile marker 90 on I-75 in Clinton Township to assist OSP.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:01 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire and Police responded to North First Street at West Walnut Street on the report railroad ties were on fire.

-10:17 a.m.: vehicle fire. Anna Fire and Police responded to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 south on the report of a vehicle fire.

-9:16 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2200 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-7:16 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-7:02 a.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Medics responded to the 3300 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-4:08 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3700 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

