Police log

TUESDAY

-8:26 p.m.: endangering children — abuse. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

-8:05 p.m.: contempt. Laci N. Overbey, 29, at large, was arrested on an active contempt warrant.

-7:16 p.m.: theft. The theft of a diaper bag containing miscellaneous items, valued at $50, a set of house keys and a cash out card were reported stolen from the residence at 121 W. Poplar St., Apt. 402.

-2:48 p.m.: warrant. Christopher Combs, 48, 221 E. North St., was arrested on a warrant.

-11:28 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of $197.50 was reported stolen at 1520 Spruce Ave., Apt. 12.

MONDAY

-6:40 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Jeffrey E. Smith, 59, 1091 Apple Blossom Lane, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-2:43 p.m.: theft. Merchandise, valued at a total of $1,619.85, was reported stolen at Tractor Supply Co. on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:12 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-3:39 to 10:29 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-1:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-12:01 a.m. to 8:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls; one was for mutual aid.

MONDAY

-8:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

