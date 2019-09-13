Police log

THURSDAY

-8:56 p.m.: contempt. Jeffrey Wita Jr., 29, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:13 p.m.: contempt. Robert J. Parker, 32, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-12:57 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to the request to trespass an individual from 826 N. Main Ave.

Crashes

Christopher Samons, 41, of Delphos, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:11 p.m.

Samons was operating a semitrailer and attempting to turn westbound from the Interstate 75 exit ramp onto the outside furthest westbound lane on Fair Road when he struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him that had also just turned westbound from I-75 but was in the inside lane on Fair Road.

The other vehicle was driven by John St. Meyes, 47, 6103 Jackson Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:49 to 6:39 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-6:23 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to a gas leak.

-3:09 p.m.: trash fire. Firefighters responded to a trash fire.

-1:24 to 5:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:04 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-11:32 a.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist Sidney Police.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

